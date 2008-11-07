Leadership: So What?

When I was an editor at Harvard Business Review and we received an article proposal from parts unknown, these two questions were the first tough screen. The first is about the author; the second is about the ideas being proposed. Does this author have the background, experience and credibility to bring real insight to our battle-hardened CEO’s, company presidents and aspiring executives? Does this particular set of ideas sufficiently meet our trademark “ideas with impact” standard to survive the grueling HBR development process and make it to press?

Or should we, like the ancient Greeks, leave this baby on the hillside?

These two blunt questions – “Who is she?” and “So what?” – apply here. But it is you, not me, doing the asking. You need to know that this blog space is worth your while if you are to come back.

So let me briefly introduce myself, and then, more importantly, outline the basics of the leadership conversation that I hope to foster. Please give feedback – not about me, of course – but about how this blog can best engage all of us together. As a community intent on improving leadership ideas and practice, we can adapt the plan to have the conversation we need.

OK, about me. For this, I will direct the reader to my CV.

Now to the good stuff: the leadership conversation. As my CV tells you, I have been working in field of leadership for almost 20 years in various roles, gaining a wide variety of experiences in a broad range of industries around the globe. All of that time, effort, conversation, reading, writing, take-offs and touch-downs have given me a point of view about leadership. Not a dogma, or The Answer, but a living, breathing, pretty robust point of view that I will be bringing to this blog and testing, refining, revising with your involvement. This point of view has been immeasurably sharpened and clarified through my collaboration with Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood over the past two years, and is expressed in its most condensed form in our book, Leadership Code: 5 Rules to Lead By. Dave and Norm will weigh in on occasion in this blog as well.