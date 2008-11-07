Many of us are at our happiest and most productive when we’re doing tasks we love. This could be at home, at work, at the gym, drinking coffee at the corner shop. If you spend some time thinking about it, there is something that you do that really feels like it exists just for you to do it.

When times get a bit stressed, focusing on these greatest tasks can help you create room for the less desirable, but necessary, work that doesn’t excite you.

Rahm Emanual has accepted the enviable and challenging task of chief of staff to President-elect Obama. My understanding of how this job works is from the TV show “The West Wing“, shown on NBC from 1999 to 2006 (yes, I own and regularly watch the DVDs).

One of my favorite characters on the show, deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman (played by Bradley Whitford), created a memorable scene that motivates me to this day. During a particularly stressful week, with little sleep and more competing priorities than many of us could ever imagine, Josh was asked why he was staying extremely late to work on a project.

His reply, “no problem, this is where I eat”.

Where do YOU “eat”?