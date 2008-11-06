Machinima Expo – Sunday, November 9th, from 9 AM to 9 PM on Second Life’s Jamvile Island

The Machinima Expo will take place Sunday, November 9th, from 9 AM to 9 PM on Second Life’s Jamvile Island (217, 228, 23).

See forty-one of the 130 films selected for the competition. Ten films and three Canadian films are up for special jury prizes which will be announced at the Expo.

There will be a “Premiere” of the film “Clear Skies” with the director, Ian Chisholm, present to answer questions after the showing of the film.

Featured panel on “women in machinima” with major female machinima filmmakers participating. The event will wrap up with a party and fireworks.

This event was originally slated to take place in Montreal as part of the Canadian Arcadia Games festival.

The main information for the event (including schedule) can be found at: