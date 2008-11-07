Off with their heads! On to results.

In these challenging times, many leaders are seeking to reduce expenses through the reduction of head count. While it is important to ensure that the resources of the organization are being tightly managed, the organization’s talent still needs to be led. Reality-Based™ Leaders lead first and manage second.

Here’s how:

When making the decision on which employees to impact – focus on talent rather than function or position.

When reducing your workforce, don’t be short-sighted and look to reduce positions or functions that no longer serve the highest good for the organization. Instead, assess your talent and use downtime as an opportunity to transition talent that is no longer relevant and/or change-resistant to outside of the organization. Work to keep employees who are high-performing, learning-agile, utility players and are willing to serve the organization in a variety of capacities. Once you decide which talent to keep, take a look at how they can be utilized to best serve the organization. Use this downtime as an opportunity to fine-tune your talent mix.

When reducing head count, resist the urge to be overly conservative.

If you are in a position that truly merits a decrease in head count, cut a bit deeper than the budget calls for so you can recoup the dollars from additional downsizing to reward, recognize and develop the top talent you have chosen to keep. Such foresight will ensure that you are better able to retain and develop your best people while reducing their risk for burnout. So, for example, if the budget indicates that cutting 10 to 12 people would make the numbers work, cut 15 and use the dollars freed up from the extra three positions to focus on bringing out the best in the top talent that remains through reward and development.