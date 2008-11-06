How do I choose a title for my book?

In my experience, titles come from a lot of crappy brainstorming. Write lists of possible titles. Even if 100% of that list is garbage, the act of writing down possibilities engages the brain. Then you have to let your mind do its work. Think about the title in the shower, in the car, while you’re drifting off to sleep. You want to know when I named “ From the Barrio to the Board Room ”?

3am.

I woke up from a dream and there it was. I wrote Robert an email immediately before I forgot it and here we are today. And that’s not the only book I named at 3am! Titles have many incarnations. It is the act of intentionally playing with combinations of words that eventually leads to the AH-HA you’re after.

So make lists. Discuss possibilities. Keep something to write with at your side. Try ideas out on friends.

Eventually the choice will become obvious.