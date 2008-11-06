FC Expert Blogs: The Roundup

Whether you’re looking for career advice, want the low-down on what’s going on in the tech world, or just need some help boosting your leadership skills, Fast Company’s expert bloggers have something for you. Here’s a snapshot of what they’re saying:

The Power of Meaning-Full Engagement — Dr. Alex Pattakos

“We are, by nature, creatures of habit. Searching for a life that is both predictable and within our ‘comfort zone,’ we rely on routine and, for the most part, learned thinking patterns. In effect, we are prone to create pathways in our minds in much the same way that a path is beaten through a grass field from repeated use. And because these patterns are automatic, we may come to believe that these habitual ways of thinking and behaving are “beyond our control.” In other words, life, it seems, just happens to us. As a consequence, we lock ourselves inside our own mental prisons and hold ourselves ‘Prisoners of Our Thoughts.’ This, in turn, limits our true potential, including our potential to innovate–in our personal life and in our work life.” Read more.

Obama’s Victory: The Torch has Been Passed and The Responsibility is Now Shared – Mark Goulston

“We need change, but even more importantly, we need to change… We have to go from being “ready for change” to being “ready to change.” Most people are ready for change if it is done for them; few are ready to change if it means hard work, focus, discipline, accountability and taking responsibility for their actions.” Read more.

Travel in the Credit Crunch — Robert Buckman

“It’s no surprise that Americans are traveling less during the credit crunch era. What started out as a tough year for air travel has become a very difficult one, with operating costs still high, and capacity reductions tied to those high costs… The technology that airlines really want and need is that which allows them to most effectively manage their operations, including enabling more passengers to manage their own air travel.” Read more.

Obama’s Use of Social Media: Less Than Adequate? – Brian Reich

“I was a little disappointed that the Obama campaign didn’t do more with its big database, its command of social media and new technologies, and its giant war-chest to dig deeper into serious issues and give voters – struggling to find some little bit of serious discussion amid all the mud-slinging – the real facts they needed to make a choice in this election. They basically ran a substance-light, play-it-safe, don’t-make-any-mistakes kind of campaign. Too bad, because the Obama campaign had the potential to achieve so much more.” Read more.

Feeling the Pain, Understanding the Solution — Julie Auslander

“We’ve become too busy to talk to our neighbor. We’ve become seduced by the virtual experience. As we’ve become disconnected from our friends and family, we’ve lost access to what people actually need. Yet business is all about understanding more than just what people need: business is about understanding people’s pain — and then providing a solution to that pain. How can you understand that pain at the most basic level unless you talk to people?” Read more.