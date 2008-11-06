Feeling the Pain, Understanding the Solution

We’ve become too busy to talk to our neighbor. We’ve become seduced by the virtual experience. As we’ve become disconnected from our friends and family, we’ve lost access to what people actually need.

Yet business is all about understanding more than just what people need: business is about understanding people’s pain — and then providing a solution to that pain. How can you understand that pain at the most basic level unless you talk to people?

That’s what friends and neighbors are for. You can’t run a business without friends all along your work/life way. Friends are sticky. Friends are difficult. Good friends tell you the bad and the good. Friends help you transform the bad into the good.

My good friends have taught me that people are motivated by pain. You may have had luck in business by understanding what people need, then satisfying that need. But that success will be illusory because it doesn’t address what people care about most. Long-term success addresses people’s pain. It is emotional or intellectual pain that creates a need for long-term solutions, and therein lies your opportunity for success.

Remember Steve Jobs? His success was predicated upon solving the pain caused by computers that were too complicated for most people to use. Apple succeeded because their products were intuitive for people who hated computers’ complexity.