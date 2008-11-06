Under the Radar Conference Preview: Smule

Next Wednesday, November 12, an impressive gathering of startups and mobile-industry poohbahs from major VCs from firms such as Kleiner Perkins to executives from companies such as T-Mobile, AT&T, CBS, Verizon, Alltel, Comcast, Nokia, Microsoft, and R/GA, will meet in Mountain View, California, to choose America’s Next Top Mobile Startup at Under the Radar. As a moderator, I will be previewing the event by providing snapshots of the companies whose sessions I am facilitating.

First up: Smule

This is a very cool audio platform for the iPhone that’s cranking out impressive programs every couple of weeks and selling them for 99 cents in the App Store. If you’ve seen Smule’s iPhone lighter or its firecracker, you’ve seen why its better than other iPhone apps that are similar. Smule stands out because of its use of audio, its ability to let you see where in the world others are using the app at that time, and its efforts to encourage social expression at a person-to-person level (rather than just virtual connections) with its products.

Just today, Smule released the Ocarina, a musical instrument that, like all its apps, makes good use of the iPhone’s multi-touch capability. Follow this link for a cool demo.

Soon, it will open up its platform so other people can create apps for it, including users. Right now, it’s iPhone-only, but if you have one, these folks are doing some fun stuff. Check it out.

