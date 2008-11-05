Private Equity Firms Overlook Some Basics – Parts II and III

If, on average, only 30% of companies bought or invested in by private equity firms achieve the success the PE company envisioned when the investment was made, one has to wonder why those firms spend little or no time and effort trying to increase the sales of their new purchase through better marketing strategies.

Several of the firms I have spoken with, and assorted analyst friends, agree that actively including marketing in the strategic growth plans for the company is gaining in importance. The days of “standard” business and financial re-engineering are evolving to include all tools, especially as we move from a product to a service economy.

In today’s world….well, yesterday’s world given the state of the market now….money was available everywhere. And sought-after companies that needed cash infusions or wanted to enact their ownership-retirement exit strategy, knew they had plenty of suitors, and would negotiate the best deal possible for them, and what they believed would be best for their company.

Yet strategies for improving the marketing and sales operations rarely were put on the table. Fundamentally, these functions have not been a strength of PE companies, so they would leave those elements of growth to the invested-in company, more often that not, in “hands-off” mode.

That strategy needs to change.

PE companies need to bring on board a Chief Marketing Officer or “in-house agency of record” for its entire portfolio – or 1 for each sector – that knows how to build revenue, and can provide more than arms-length support.

Because, net net, if a primary barometer for increasing the value of a company is increased revenue, then there needs to be more emphasis on sales growth.