Fast Company Expert Blog Community Weighs In On Obama’s Victory

The election of the US’s first African American president yesterday sent waves across the nation — and the entire world. Amongst the deluge of media coverage over the last 24 hours, Fast Company’s multifacted community of expert bloggers logged on to share their thoughts on the election. Here’s a snapshot of what they’re thinking:

Shel Leanne – The Communicative Power of Barack Obama: How He Became President-Elect



“What enabled Senator Barack Obama to tear down traditional barriers of race and ethnicity, to become such a historic figure? There were two key factors. His outstanding communication abilities, which enabled him to garner support from one of the most diverse coalitions in American history; and his excellent ability to launch and lead a formidable organization—he exhibited leadership and managerial skills of the highest order.” Read more.

Kate Sweeman – Excellent Leadership is Innovation – Just Ask Obama



“In decoding Obama, I find that, while he is young and not entirely proven, he has the makings of one of the few fully complete leaders I have encountered in almost 20 years of studying and helping to develop leaders around the world. He embodies and exhibits all five of the leadership domains that research tells us are essential to world-class leadership no matter what the context.” Read more.

Lynette Chiang — Barack Obama and the Power of Positive Discrimination



“We certainly hope (Obama) will do something for the economy, but being black, showing the world that the mindset of America has shifted in this symbolic way – is enough to set the ball rolling. And we just needed to get that ball rolling. You’d think it got rolling with all these fictitious movies showing Morgan Freeman type actors in the role of President, Overlord, King Cop etc. It always seemed like politically correct fantasizing until now. I say, Barack being black is enough for me.” Read more.