We Are Now 28 of Us

Hanh mitakuyapi. Hello my relatives. The title says it all. 28 being 4 * 7, 2 holy numbers in the Lakota Way, 28 is, too. We’re growing, & this is good.

Interesting this should happen when U.S. political history – & perhaps, world political history too – are being made with the election of a mixed-blood, Barack Obama, to the U.S. Presidency & a white man, Joe Biden, to the U.S. Vice-Presidency, instead of the other way around. And, they got elected by a landslide margin with few (no?) questions of legality in the vote-counting and tabulating as happened in 2000 & 2004. I see this as a major shift toward the “good” end of the scale, and I pray it means we all are going to see new “good”s happening in / to the world we share.

Mitakuye oiasin – All (are) my relatives, after all.