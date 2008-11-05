Stealthmode Becomes a Microsoft Network Partner

Stealthmode Partners has been selected to join the Microsoft BizSpark Program as a Network Partner. The BizSpark Program is a new global program designed to accelerate the success of early stage Startups by connecting them to Network Partners: active members of the global software ecosystem who can provide mentorship, guidance and resources to BizSpark Startups. BizSpark creates an ongoing, mutually beneficial ecosystem between Microsoft, Startups and Network Partners.

Microsoft is committed to helping entrepreneurs to transform their ambitions into sustainable,

dynamic businesses and to foster innovation and entrepreneurialism. To this end, the BizSpark Program

provides Startups with software, support and visibility at a time when they are most valuable and least

affordable—during their first three years, with no upfront costs and minimal requirements.

BizSpark gives Startups fast and easy access to Microsoft’s current full-featured development

tools, platform technologies as well as production licenses to bring to market innovative and interoperable

solutions for the next generation of user experiences.

To be eligible for the Microsoft BizSpark Program, Startups must be actively engaged in

development of a software-based product or service that is a core piece of their business model, have

been in business less than three years, and have less than USD$1M in revenue. Startups may enroll for

the program by obtaining sponsorship from a designated BizSpark Network partner.

Stealthmode Partners (http://www.stealthmode.com) has been incubating early stage startups since 1999. Always the entrepreneur’s advocate, we offer the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac(R) Entrepreneurial Education programs (http://www.arizonaft.com, the annual Arizona Entrepreneurship Conferences (http://www.azentrepreneurship.com), private coaching and consulting services, and a network of resources that can help start and grow businesses.