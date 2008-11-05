What the Election Taught Us About Leadership and Marketing

A transformative, emotion-based, positive campaign will trump a

narrow,negative, issues-based campaign. Obama inspired hope, and gave

millions of people a voice and interest in presidential politics that

they hadn’t had before. The last two party nominees to try this were

also successful: John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan (remember “It’s morning

in America”?)

McCain’s campaign claimed to put “country first”–but Obama was the one who walked the talk. His speeches were you-focused, his message was of unity and soidarity.

Stay on message. Obama was so good at this that even when he shifted

the message (for example, embracing offshore drilling after opposing

it), he wasn’t called on the flip-flop. Of course, this may be because

McCain flip-flopped on all sorts of issues, and was pretty vulnerable.

Don’t apologize for your beliefs. Three out of the four most recent

prior Democratic nominees–Dukakis, Gore, and Kerry–all crawled on their

bellies with messages that basically said, “umm, I’m not really a

liberal, I didn’t mean it, I’m soooo sorry!” And all three lost because

doing that took the wind right out of their sails. Bill Clinton, who is

not a liberal, didn’t play that game. Not surprisingly, he won. Obama

never apologized, ignored the L-word, and didn’t even flinch when in

the closing days, McCain revved it up and actually called him a

socialist (traditionally, the kiss of death in US politics).

When you attack, don’t sling mud at your opponent’s character, but at the specific actions or positions: “You…sung a song about bombing Iran.” “That endorsement didn’t come easy. Senator McCain had to vote 90 percent of the time with George Bush and Dick Cheney to get it.”

Stay clean, tell the truth, and don’t do the things you attack your

opponent for. After 21 months of intense scrutiny, neither Hillary

Clinton nor John McCain could find much negativity of substance. The

man apparently has no scandals. He’s in a strong relationship with his

wonderful family, hasn’t been caught with his fingers in the till or

with his pants down, and hasn’t shaken anyone down for money or votes.

So the attcks were based on ridiculous stuff that didn’t stick: