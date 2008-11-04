Barack Obama Makes Internet History

As President-Elect Barack Obama gave his victory speech, there was one moment among the many powerful minutes that astonished me. As Obama told the story of 106-year-old Anne Nixon Cooper, he gave a wonderful account of the moments in American history she has witnessed. He started with women’s suffrage, but where he ended affected me.

“A world was connected by our own science and imagination.” With those words, President Obama made plain a major reason why he won the election. His recognition of technology and the Internet is impressive. And his campaign’s use of the many facets of the Web only supports this. The days of politicians seeing the Internet as simply “a series of tubes” are over.

So how will President Obama take the next step of using this tool that aided his bid for the presidency? If his online campaign and his co-sponsorship of USAspending.gov are reliable indicators, a Government 2.0 is in the wings. Web Czar? Secretary of the Internet? From where I am standing, anything is possible, now.