Ad:tech Roundtable: State of the Media and Advertising Industry

Today at Adtech’s roundtable on the state of the industry, Tina Sharkey, Chairman and Global President of BabyCenter; Rob Norman, CEO of Group M Interaction; David Morris, Chief Client Officer of CBS Interactive; and Rob Master, North American Media Director of Unilever all spoke. The discussion was moderated by Randall Rothenberg, President and CEO of IAB.

Major issues: What lessons for the media industry are being learned from this election?

Rob Norman — “From a media mix model point of view, this is a fascinating time. There are three things you have to keep eye on: geography — where they are and how to find them, technology, and the value of integrity. My sense is that Obama has fused geography, tech and integrity with great effect.”

David Morris: Morris emphasizes that the value of the web is being able to interact directly with an audience: “One thing I’ve learned – not everything in your campaign goes well. If things go wrong, you have to go to the Web and deal with it- candidates went to web discussed what problem was and corrected it. Brands can learn from that.”

Tina Sharkey — She acknowledged both candidates, but particularly Obama, as having done a fantastic job in the digital media space. “If you look at candidates as marketers and media planners, they’ve done a phenomenal job at activating conversation and joining conversation.”

Market spending for interactive media is unfair given the percentage of time consumers spend using interactive media. Do you see that balance redressing itself over the next year?

Rob Master: “Unilever feels very confident about the numbers in the digital space. But if consumers decide they want to get off the net and watch more TV, we’ll follow them. If the digital space continues to expand, our investment will too.”