Launching Your Startup: The Reality

Your product/service is not as interesting to most folks as you think. There are lots of new products and services being released daily; reporters, analysts, even bloggers are constantly being pummeled with exciting new announcements. Yours probably doesn’t sound that different to them.

The amount of ground work to get your messaging to the point where it resonates with the market is much more than you think. Often, announcements are so vague as to be completely indistinguishable from many others.

The PR firm you hire (if you actually hire one) will usually know who to contact, but they won’t be able to tell you what to say. You have to come prepared – and then they can help you. I have seen countless companies make this mistake, thinking the PR “monkeys” have it all figured out.