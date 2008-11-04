Ad:tech Panel: Context is King – Finding Information in an Overcrowded World

A panel at ad:tech today entitled ‘Context is King’ featured Vivian Schiller, Senior VP and General Manager of the NYTimes.com; John Byrne, Executive Editor and Editor in Chief of Businessweek.com; Betsy Morgan, CEO The Huffington Post; and Robin Steinberg, SVP and Director of Print Investment at MediaVest. The panel was moderated by Pam Horan, President of the Online Publishers Association.

Horan kicked things off by outlining what she believes are the three most important things for any publisher or advertiser to remember: deliver content that is relevant, deliver content that has a voice and that will resonate with the consumer, and deliver content that is real – in other words that radiates authority.

As user generated content becomes increasingly popular, it becomes proportionally difficult to verify the authenticity of this content or to exercise quality control. Horan claimed that studies show 76% of internet users would appreciate the assistance of an editor in vetting information available online.

Schiller then weighed in, offering her thoughts on the changing role of the editor from someone who is curating content created by journalists and columnists to now curating content from across the web.

The New York Times’s topics pages are now slowly beginning to curate more than just original content – they’re also aggregating and presenting related headlines from all over the web. “We’re professional editors – we’re going to send you wherever you need to be. If you go away that’s fine, but we’re sure you will come back. This will ultimately work to benefit of our traffic revenue.”

She revealed later this month, the Times “will take a quantum leap forward called Times Extra.” Currently in internal beta, Times Extra will feature links to stories from other publications under every article. This includes pieces from competitors that take a different stance. “For many it was a radical move, but it’s very much of the web and we think it will engender loyalty.”

Another new feature (currently in beta) is Times People – the Times’s social network. “It’s a way for us to engage with our very active community,” says Schiller. Users can recommend articles to their peers – and can also follow others users, who they presumably develop an interest in due to their content preferences.