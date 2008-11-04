Why the Executive Compensation Debate is Fundamentally Flawed

I sat through a very interesting presentation on the problems with executive pay and the associated comp plans being used in today’s corporations. As I listened to the presenters very eloquent arguments, it dawned on me we are having the wrong conversation. The whole underlying hypothesis that frames the conversation is flawed.

His opening remark was that executive pay plans should be designed to align the interests of the CEO and other executives with those of the shareholders. A premise that underlies all conversations on executive pay and one I certainly have agreed with, that is up till now.

I don’t know what made me all of sudden see the fallacy in that premise, but as the presenter said those words I realized that is the problem.

Here is how the reasoning goes. We are interested in aligning the interests of the CEO with that of the Shareholders. We believe that the best way to do that is to incentivize the CEO through his pay package. This assumes another belief that the CEOs behavior is driven by his self serving interest in maximizing his pay. Therefore with the properly designed pay plan and the CEO innate desire to maximize his pay, he will behave in ways that create long term shareholder value.

Here is the fallacy. A CEO maximizing his pay can perform in a myriad of ways that are not in the shareholders value creating interests. In fact the whole focus on pay as the key objective for a CEO to attain sends the very opposite message that we as board members want the CEO to have.

Let me explain a little further. When I was an executive hiring managers and other employees I sought out people who would communicate a real interest, even a passion, for the job I needed to have performed. It is an age old belief that if anyone came seeking a position based on how much they can earn, they were not the type of person we would hire.

Why, because we knew that salary followed performance and performance was driven as much by their interest and passion for the job as well as their skills and abilities. And anyone who was in it just for the money was not in it for the long term and would leave as soon as a better offer came along.