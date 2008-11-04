Green is Green for Clorox

Back in September I wrote about Clorox Greenworks all-natural cleaning products, and the company’s identification of sustainability as one of three major consumer trends to follow toward success in the new century. Last Friday CEO Don Knauss’s vision was borne out as the company beat analyst’s expectations, recording income up 15 percent–pretty great in this economic climate. And what did he credit for the success?
Greenworks, the natural beauty line Burt’s Bees, and Brita Filters, a greener alternative to bottled water. Sustainability can sell even in a tough economy when the price premiums are small, the brand is trusted, and the benefits multifaceted.