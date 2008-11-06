How to Generate Business with LinkedIn

This month’s flyte log (our email newsletter) has arrived and the subject is Six Simple Steps for Getting Business from LinkedIn .

Although I’ve had a LinkedIn account for a few years, I really didn’t use it much except when someone I knew found me and asked me to join their network. More recently my activity picked up as LinkedIn added features like Answers and Groups, and this past week LinkedIn added a bunch of Applications to further enhance their services.

If you’ve been passive in your LinkedIn usage lately, or don’t have an account at all, it may be time to revisit LinkedIn. Start by reading Six Simple Steps for Getting Business from LinkedIn.

I also was interviewed late last week by Dan Schawbel of the Personal Branding Blog in a post called It’s Time for You to Become a Master Brand Using LinkedIn.