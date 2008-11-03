8 Tips for Building Your Personal Brand

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things: 1) create and nurture your unique personal brand; 2) be impeccable in your presentation of self, dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Your reputation is your personal brand. In his great book, How to Build Your Reputation, Rob Brown presents a Reputation Strategies Toolkit that has 10 tools for building your reputation…

Expertise Understanding Impression Action Profile Outcome Networks Traits Relationship Title

I’d like to concentrate on Reputation by Impression in this post. Rob says that Reputation by Impression will lead to recognition and differentiation, two key elements of a great personal brand.

Here are Rob’s suggestions for building you reputation – and personal brand by impression…

Use people’s names. Be cooperative. Be likeable. Be engaging.] Be around. Be positive. Be passionate. Be deliberate.

Many of these suggestions are closely related to one of the other keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk – interpersonal competence. This makes sense, as interpersonal competence should be part of your personal brand.

I’d like to delve into Rob’s final point – be deliberate. He says that this means, “Living your life on purpose.” Living on purpose is the key to any successful personal brand. There is real power in living your life in a manner consistent to what you say is important to you.

As Rob says, “When you live on purpose, you create an attraction and a magnetism that makes you irresistible, and creates an awesome reputation.”