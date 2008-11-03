Solve the Economic Crisis

If you thought innovation wasn’t applicable to a problem as large as the global economic crisis, you thought wrong.

Creating a new product, process or service is all about solving a need – giving your customer what they want, whether they know it or not. Solving a need means you’re fixing a problem. And the economic crisis is nothing if not a problem.

The Mexican TRIZ Association (AMETRIZ) is hosting a blog for innovation-driven solutions to the economic crisis: http://blog.ametriz.com/. Use TRIZ (the Theory of Inventive Problem Solving) – or any other innovation method or tool – to develop solutions to the problem. Share your solutions here, too!