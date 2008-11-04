Are Employees Twittering Away Productivity?

As the enterprise microsharing market grows all in, I hear from skeptical leaders befuddled by this trend, wanting to be reassured their people aren’t simply wasting time. Here are specific questions I’ve received and how I respond to each.

Question: How can all of this yammering be good for business and my bottom line?

Answer: In tough economic times, business managers seem to become critical of every activity even those generating the energy required for success. Break down the hype you have about what fosters your competitive advantage and you may come to realize your only lasting competitive advantage is the ability to learn and apply the right things faster than your competitors. Once you’re there, you’ll probably notice innovations and learnings come largely from the little moments between the activities we’ve previously thought of as jobs.

Microsharing (a less intimidating term, I’ve found, than microblogging) is astounding my clients as it liberates and bridges information in and around their organization in ways they hadn’t even known they were missing before. Sure, its use needs to be managed, but the same could be said about telephones, email and meetings.

Let me answer this in a different way, too, though. Before focusing your accusations on social software, do a quick reality-check about the methods and measure of how people around your organization are communicating and collaborating today. Knowledge is fundamentally social.

In my experience, the earliest adopters of microsharing tools are technically savvy people who were already having these conversations, just not as easily or with as strong of results. They were the ones on their phones, on email discussion lists, in bulletin boards, or talking it up with the people in their physical proximity. Twitter (or her enterprise counterparts) didn’t spawn this behavior. People seeking the next great aha-erlebnis weren’t the wallflowers who kept to themselves. They were social enough already to know they did their best when engaged with other people. These tools just harnessed their focus, gave them a single user interface, and a question from which to launch from.