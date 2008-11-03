Leadership Lessons from… Presidential Toys

If you had the ability to ask John McCain and Barack Obama just one question, what would it be? Would you query them about their economic policy? The War in Iraq? Education? Taxes?

Even with all the accusations of media bias swirling around this election, I’m not afraid to ask the really tough question: Which toy best represents each candidate’s leadership style?

For John McCain, the toy that best represents his leadership style is Weebles®.

Weebles® teach a valuable lesson in endurance – specifically that for the successful leader staying down is not an option.

John McCain has endured a multitude of trials and bounced back each time. Here are a few of those notable troubles:

In 1967 he was struck by fragments and nearly died in the USS

Forrestal fire when a missile misfired and shot across the flight deck

hitting his plane. The ensuing fire killed 134 men and injured 161 more.