How to Connect with the Connected Customer

Companies need to give their customers a voice and a way for them to engage in order to create valuable relationships with them over time. How does a business do that?

A recent Consumer Experience Report by Razorfish highlights three ways: (1) bringing utility; (2) enhancing sociability; (3) making a meaningful connection. Let’s take a look at a couple of examples to extrapolate some ideas that could be applicable to your business.

Find a Way to Bring Utility

The Visa Business Network created a program that can help small business owners. Historically, this is a fragmented group to reach for financial services companies because they have diverse needs – and thus a lead generation campaign or a broad customer loyalty program are not scalable.

What they did instead was to give new registered users of their application on Facebook $100 to create targeted advertising for themselves. The company’s Resource Center also aggregates content for small business owners.

How about discovering what your network is reading or sharing files and collaborating with your network on LinkedIn? How about letting people download a widget from your site that aggregate news of interest for their customer base? Or how about proving location-based services? Urban Spoon has created such an application for the iPhone GPS.

Enhance People’s Natural Sociability