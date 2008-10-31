Do Career Fairs Work for Executives?

As Americans fall victim to layoffs and downsizing, they’re flocking to career fairs, causing long lines and exhausting hiring managers whose booths are overflowing with candidates. Automakers, brokerages, retailers, airlines, home builders, banks, newspapers and countless other ailing industries are slashing staff. If you haven’t lost your job yet, it could disappear tomorrow. Getting ready for your next career transition should be part of your workday schedule today. Be smart about how you approach looking for a new job because you could very easily shoot yourself in the foot by not implementing an effective job hunting strategy. For why career fairs don’t work for executives, go to: http://coachingtip.blogs.com/coaching_tip/2008/10/do-career-fairs.html