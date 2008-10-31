advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Equity, Not Equal – Is it that scary?

By Joe Raasch1 minute Read

For anyone reading blog posts in this section of FastCompany, it is readily apparent that “Work/life balance” takes a variety of forms, explanations, perceptions and meaning. As I have written before, I do not believe that work/life balance means “50-50”. Balance is flexible in that some days I work 18 hours, other work days I take off (like today’s vacation day!). That’s balance for me. In the spirit of Halloween (that was an easy pun), I am going to address a scary topic: the difference between equal and equitable. This comes up often in the workplace: – the parent that leaves early from an important meeting to attend to a sick child, but you can’t do that for your dog. – the single employee that toils away with inhuman hours and takes on an over-capacity of work, and gets promoted…to the detriment of the employee who is equally qualified, but cannot put in the hours/capacity because they have children. – the single employee who gets asked to ‘stay late’ because they don’t have children. – benefits that appear skewed to families. Equal? No. Equitable? Yes. Organizations should work hard to make benefits and work/life balance equitable to all employees. This could take the form of special projects for those that want to pursue additional work hours – but those additional work hours shouldn’t necessarily be the sole reason for promotion. Get the idea? What do you think…equal or equitable?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life