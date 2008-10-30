The 7 Worst Speaker Mistakes

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to success that I discuss in my book Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to master at least three basic communication skills: conversation skills, writing skills and presentation skills.

Bob Bly is one of the best known copywriters on the web. He has written more than 70 books. I have learned a lot from his ezine, blogs and eBooks. Recently I read Bob’s new book Persuasive Presentations for Business. Like all of Bob’s writing, this book is filled with great common sense ideas.

I particularly liked a section in Chapter 7 called: “The Seven Worst Speaker Mistakes.” Check them out…

Total dependence on mechanical aids. Failure to research an audience. Unsupported opinions. Wrong facts. Lack of audience involvement. Speaking in a monotone. Politically incorrect behavior.

Bob has nailed it here. Any one of these seven mistakes can really derail a talk and get you labeled as a poor communicator. On the other hand, if you avoid these seven mistakes, you’ll be able to deliver high quality talks that will get you recognized as a dynamic communicator.

I have had personal experience with mistakes 3 and 4. I was once doing a talk at the basic management program for a very large (Fortune 50) company. I mentioned a Harvard study that supported the point I was making. During the Q&A, one of the people in the audience asked me to cite the Harvard study to which I had referred. He was skeptical about my point.

I didn’t have the cite at my fingertips. I said “I’m sorry, I’ll have to get back to you on that.” This opened up a flood gate of questions, and even recriminations. One person went so far as to accuse me of making up the study to bolster my point.

When I got back to my office, I went to my library and found the citation. I sent it to the woman who had hired me to do the talk. She sent it to all of the people in the class.