INNOVATION: WHERE TO START?

The current state of the economy is ideal for making a fresh start. There is so much changing inside and outside of the organization that you need to formulate an adequate response. It was SusanJeffers who said: “if you do what you did, you get what you got”. This is true ate the personal level as well as at the organizational level.

So, assuming that you want better results,you have to do something differently. And all doing starts with your thinking.This means that ‘fresh’ thinking is required. This applies to all leaders,managers and employees. To make a start with fresh thinking, you can gather adiverse group of people, people from different age groups, race, gender,experience, functions etc. Even better is to reach out for people outside of the company’s boundaries. For instance if you want to cultivate growth, you can involve a farmer or a biologist. If you want to excel at your service delivery,you have to involve your (potential) customers.

Going to seminars outside of the scope thatyou are used to can give you new ideas (= thoughts), The same applies to reading books about different subjects. Crucial is to be open and suspend yourj udgement. Remember what Einstein said that you have to solve a problem at adifferent level than where it originated. This is not a one off activity; you have to create a habit of ‘fresh’ thinking.

Once your thinking is stretched you can andif you really want to excel, you must have a thorough look at your culture. The culture represents basically the shared beliefs in your organization. Beliefs are the dominant thoughts, which you held.