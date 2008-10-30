Going Mobile With Solar

When we think of solar power the first thing that comes to mind is usually rooftop photovoltaic panels and utility-scale solar farms growing in the desert, but there is much more to solar power than this. Solar can also provide the perfect power source when the grid is unavailable or unreliable, and can be adapted readily for mobile power applications. To take advantage of this opportunity, companies are designing, producing and selling mobile solar systems for use in outdoor products, charging mobile electronics, emergency lighting, and for uses in regions with poor power quality or consistency.

Innergy Power Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide variety of products providing mobile solar power, including products like “Solar Binders” with integrated solar panels producing 15 or 22 watts of power, and the “Solarmonkey”, for charging power-hungry mobile electronics like smart phones and iPods. For emergency power solar also offers some strong advantages. Diesel generators providing backup power are noisy, polluting, and require a constant fuel supply, something that might not always be available in an emergency.

Mobile solar power systems such as Innergy’s Portable Solar Charging Station have many advantages as the primary power source, for many applications, where the grid is not reliable. Darrell Musick, President and CEO of Innergy Power, reports that their products attract the rapidly growing group of mobile phone users, many of whom live in parts of the world without reliable power from the grid. “Other needs are focused on our Portable Solar Charging Stations,” Musick said,” which will allow businesses and residents in markets with poor grid quality of power (Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey) to have a reliable sun powered way to run a wide range of devices. They are currently negotiating agreements with 17 potential distributors around the world.

The market for portable solar applications like these has grown steadily, in parallel with the growth of the rooftop solar market. Musick reports that Innergy “has seen significant increases in the demand for portable solar products over the past two years.” The potential range for portable solar applications remains huge, integrating not just solar power but also batteries for power storage into an expanding array of products. With expertise on the integration of solar and batteries into products, Innergy is also helping companies bring products to market through contract manufacturing.

Since Innergy Power has almost 20 years of battery manufacturing experience it was a natural evolution to move into the design and manufacturing of EV batteries with targets ranging from eBikes to PHEVs. Innergy is one of the companies owned by ECOtality, and works closely with another ECOtality company, eTec, in developing EV batteries and EV charging solutions.

Using the sun as a free, reliable and inexhaustible source of energy remains a great solution for a broad range of products, and a powerful opportunity for many different businesses. The more the market grows, the more opportunities it opens up for new renewable energy products and sustainable growth.