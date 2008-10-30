Gasp! Ads Do Work After All!

Most say they don’t mind ads on social networking sites so much so that 40% of them had actually purchased a product or service after being prompted by an ad within a social network.

Nielsen Online says that youth groups see far less online “clutter” (read: ads), which makes sense, because they aren’t as equipped to whip out a credit card and make a purchase.

What does all of this mean? It means that social media doesn’t replace any form of marketing or advertising and that advertising, when relevant and appropriate, still works like a charm.

Haven’t I been saying that for the past 2 years now? But, now that Nielsen and Razorfish are letting you know, it’s official. I hope that ends that “debate”.

Moving on…

Source: IAB SmartBrief