Technology: The Future of Air Travel

As I gaze into what the future holds for air travel, I see that it is undergoing such a vast change that everything will be different in two years and everything will be unrecognizable in five years.

I predict that most network carriers will be charging for seat selection in the next 12 months. I predict that European carriers and U.S. carriers will merge, perhaps not officially, but unofficially in ways that will get around the U.S.’s concern about foreign ownership of air carriers. Even more cities will be abandoned by the network carriers. Other carriers will move into the vacuum where it make financial sense. The low-cost airline model will completely take over at all of the major carriers.

Some other factors that will shape the future of air travel:

— Open Skies negotiations between the U.S. and the EU

— Airline consolidation

— Merchandising to offer consumers greater choice and maximize revenue

— Fuel costs