Lifelong Learning: Essential for Success in These Turbulent Times

Today’s economy is tough. Whether you work for a company, or are an entrepreneur, success is becoming more and more elusive. That’s why I wrote Straight Talk for Success . In Straight Talk, I discuss the five keys to creating a successful life and career: 1) Self Confidence; 2) Positive Personal Impact; 3) Outstanding Performance; 4) Dynamic Communication; and 5) Interpersonal Competence.

I live and breathe this stuff. I am always on the lookout for useful information to pass on to readers of this blog. Last Saturday I was at the theatre. We saw “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a very clever and well done play. During its Broadway run, it won a couple of Tony Awards – but that’s not what I want to discuss here.

As I was paging through the program prior to the beginning of the performance, I can across an ad for Jones International University – the first university to exist 100% on line. The ad had a quote from the founder, Glenn R. Jones.

“Lifelong learning is no longer discretionary but essential for people to scramble to bolster their credentials in a volatile marketplace.”

Lifelong learning, along with setting and achieving high goals and personal organization, is one of the three keys to Outstanding Performance. I am a huge believer in lifelong education. In my mind, a day in which you haven’t learned at least one new thing is a wasted day.



Lifelong learning is key to not only becoming an outstanding performer, but to becoming a career and life success. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “I don’t think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.”

I found a great article on lifelong learning by Scott Young on Lifehack.org called 15 Steps to Cultivate Lifelong Learning. Here are some of the points he makes…