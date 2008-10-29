Getting Political for Halloween

Let’s face it: the U.S. presidential election is dominating our lives and won’t stop until November 4. Might as well have some fun with it, right? Luckily, Halloween falls before Election Day, making it the opportune time to get creatively political. Not to mention, its great for business. According to the National Retail Federation ’s 2008 Halloween Consumer Intentions and Actions survey, approximately 574,000 adults plan to slip on some sort of political costume on October 31.

Most Halloween stores carry Barack Obama and John McCain face masks, which go well with a dapper suit and a blue or red tie. If you’re a little strapped for cash this year (who isn’t?), the Chicago Tribune offers some nice printable cut-outs you can tie around your head with some string. For tips to dress like ANYONE running for president or vice president, their spouses, down to their kids, New York magazine has a full-run down.

Tina Fey might have gotten there first, but expect plenty of party-goers dressing up as Republican vice presidential candidate, Governor Sarah Palin. The good news is you don’t have to spend $150,000 to get the look, as there are plenty of options out there. For instance, when I popped into a Ricky’s Halloween Store in New York, choices included “Sexy Palin Trapper” and “Miss Alaska,” which included an American flag bikini and a pageant sash that reads “Miss Alaska” on the front and “Miss Vice President” on the back. (I found it particularly amusing that the “White Russian” costume was strategically placed next to the Palin costumes.)

I, myself, will be hitting the streets this Friday, as Gov. Palin. I’m going for the conservative, debate-look, complete with the rimless glasses and rhinestone-American flag pin. For those of you would also like to try the Palin hair-do, there’s an online tutorial here, but if you don’t have the necessary long brown locks, you can pick up a wig.

Are you dressing up a politician this year?