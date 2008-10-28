A Little Goes A Long Way

In any career, a little effort goes a long way. And too little effort can leave a lasting, bad impression on your customers.

Yesterday I had the unfortunate task of visiting my father in the hospital. Memorial Hermann Southwest in Houston Texas to be specific, but something tells me what I found is more the norm than the exception.

There was not a restaurant to be found anywhere around the hospital so I was reduced to taking my mother to the hospital cafeteria for lunch. How bad could it be? It’s a hospital. A hospital with a Heart and Vascular Center. (*Note: This is the same hospital that had a sign up for months in their teaching wing that said “Center for Learnig.”)

I was stunned at the choices. Fried chicken, greasy pizza and an oriental noodle dish with chicken. Oh and the chicken was not available. Only salty shrimp and spicy beef, which apparently made sense to their nutrition department for a dish called Oriental Chicken with Noodles. That wouldn’t have been so bad until they glopped a huge ladle of syrupy, sugary brown sauce on top. And the sheer number of overweight doctors, nurses and hospital personnel coming in and out should have been a testament to what not to eat and where not to eat it.

Come on folks. Let’s wake up and take stock of what we are doing in every industry. Mortgage companies are in trouble because of greed, people are going bankrupt because they are living beyond their means and hospitals are cutting corners with artery-clogging cheap food. We truly need to get back to doing the right thing in every industry as well as putting forth the effort to give customers a quality product backed by quality performance and reputation.

A little effort goes a long way. Just imagine what would happen if you put a lot of effort into something. You could rule the world. Or at least your industry.

Dayna Steele is a speaker, entrepreneur and the author of Rock to the Top: What I Learned about Success from the World’s Greatest Rock Stars. She can be reached at dayna@daynasteele.com or through her website at www.daynasteele.com.