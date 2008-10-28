Tech Watch: E-Ink, Sonos, and Linux on Lenovo: Multimedia Life Gets Lighter

If you’re into music and you’re not familiar with Sonos, then you might want to get acquainted. The company makes high-end wireless home stereo equipment with sound quality better than Sony, rivaling Bose, and with ease-of-use that is nearly Apple-like in its simplicity. To control your Sonos system, you used to need your laptop, or the company’s book-sized controller; as of today, you can now use your iPhone or iPod Touch.

After testing a Sonos sound system for three months, the way I use my music library fundamentally changed. The Sonos system, which uses your home WiFi network to broadcast music wirelessly to satellite speaker systems all over your house, can combine the music collections of several Mac or PCs, satellite radio, Web radio, Last.fm, Rhapsody, Napster and Pandora — and now you can download the Sonos Controller app from the iTunes application store for free.

The system — and the iPhone/iPod app — can switch your music between “zones” of your house, adjust volume, pick tracks from any of the litany of sound sources it conflates, compose playlists, and even revert zones (or the entirety) of your stereo system to play a line-in source like a TV or DVD player.

There’s no word on whether applications are forthcoming for Google’s Android phone or BlackBerry’s application store. Now you don’t have to walk around the house carrying a computer or a controller just to switch background music while you read the newspaper.

Newspaper, it seems, might also be getting incrementally more convenient thanks to e-ink, or electronic paper. The stuff is nothing more than a novelty at this point, but that hasn’t stopped NEC from demonstrating how it might someday function in the stead of large format posters. The company has already begun testing A4 and A3 paper sizes, but it also announced this week that it could tile up to eight of the digital sheets together to make a billboard-like super-sheet — which means that e-ink newspaper format is well within reach.

Unlike regular paper, e-ink can print to within 1mm of the edge of its sheet of electronic paper, making stitching a group of these sheets together a relatively good-looking endeavor, albeit black and white, that stands nearly two feet tall and about five feet wide.

There’s no word on the resolution of NEC’s e-ink, but it is known that the low-power displays feature a 10:1 contrast ratio and 16 shades of grayscale, which is about four times as many gray colors as the Amazon Kindle. Most tech pundits concur that the market for e-ink will begin its uptick in late 2009 or early 2010; hopefully by then, they’ll have the capacity to reproduce color photography, which has become a staple of modern papers in the last few years.