10 Questions that Media Companies Should Know the Answer To

As media companies like the New York Times Co. continue to post dreary results and circulation numbers continue to decline rapidly across the industry – It got me thinking of some questions that these companies (and other media companies) need have an answers for -a few years ago already. I tend to think like Dan Scheinman (VP at Cisco), in that “Every company is a media company,” so the answers to these questions aren’t only for moguls like Rupert Murdoch to consider.

#10) Should we blog?

Yes. According to the latest Technorati “State of the Blogosphere” report, 95 of the top 100 newspapers now have reporter blogs. In the month of August alone, 77 million unique visitors from the US visited a blog. If your media company isn’t blogging yet, the train is about to leave the station (for good). Blogging not only provides media companies with the opportunity to take part in the 1,440-minute news cycle; it also provides a real-time feedback channel for readers/listeners/viewers. Journalists can now increase engagement with their readers after a story has already been printed or it has run online.

#9) Should we consider ending print publication?

Yes, every media company should consider it, although it doesn’t make sense for every publication to make the complete shift – just yet. Yes, the Christian Science Monitor did it last week, which is an acknowledgment of how costly daily print production has become. Publications must weigh the impact the red numbers from print are having on their overall operation before making the full shift. That said, those like Scoble are declaring that they will never buy a physical newspaper again. But in his piece, he also notes that media companies have other opportunities outside of print & online (i.e. mobile feeds and applications). While they try to save their print business, media companies should be trying all alternatives in mobile, online and video – to see if they are viable enough to ditch print all-together.

#8) Should we break our big story online or in print?

Yes, unless you are the Philadelphia Inquirer, this shouldn’t even be a conversation. In fairness, I should note that the New York Times debated breaking the Spitzer scandal in print or online before finally breaking the story online. This shouldn’t be a debate anymore. Breaking news stories must be broken in real-time online.