Despite impressions, I don’t actually enjoy thumping Sun and its current management. I’m not nearly mean spirited enough to take pleasure in such meaningless potshots. But Sun’s varied strategies (if I may misuse the word) have never made sense and never mapped well to long-term trends. And some Sun decisions — like changing their stock symbol to “java” – are just plain dumb.

These decisions show in Sun’s share price. The market votes with dollars and the dollars are flowing out from Sun, both in revenues and stock.

Sun announced more losses and at a free fall velocity that would make Newton rethink his calculations. Analysts had forecast a loss of around a penny a share and Sun in fact lost 25-35 times that much. It is the third quarter in which Sun earnings fell below analyst estimates, a rate of loss that made all analyst simultaneously suck air.

Sun suffers because they either don’t read market tea leafs well, or on the few occasions in which they do, they get overly excited about their discoveries. Sun’s few market innovations revolve around making proprietary monster multi-threading CPUs which in turn create monster monolithic servers. Trouble is the industry has and is showing a growing preference for clusters, clouds and virtualization … using standards. Sun zigged left as the market slowly and predictably drifted right.