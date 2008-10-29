Self Licking Promotion

For purveyors of the Gutenbergian craft of typeface design, the folks at House Industries can execute new products at an impressive pace. Fast Company readers know House as the font provocateurs we profiled in our October Masters of Design issue. Less known is the company’s clothing side project, done under the House 33 logo. I discovered the line’s latest samples when a box appeared on my desk containing a couple of fresh new t-shirts. A quick search of the company’s site led to the story behind the story of the Tee’s creation. Taking a lesson from the pages of the magazine, House adopted (poached?) the Typographreaks headline and turned it into a defining element of a chic wardrobe addition. We’re proud to have passively engaged in the collaboration. Fans of House and/or the story can get their own Tongue Tied Tee here.