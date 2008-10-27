MTV Finally Returns to the Music Video Business

Yesterday MTV launched MTVmusic.com , its first serious iteration of a full-fledged music-video site. It’s been a long time coming. For years, former MTV fans have complained about modern MTV’s glaring lack of music videos. This new venture falls under the same strategy that we discussed in our November issue , in which MTV is throwing a lot of ideas at the Web wall and keeping whatever sticks.

MTVmusic.com boasts 21,997 videos from 4,708 artists. It’s nowhere near comprehensive, but it’s a good start. Videos are shown in Hulu-like high quality, which is a step up from YouTube, and videos can be embedded in blog posts and other social media such as Facebook, MySpace and Tumblr.

Included in the artist mix aren’t just the big pop acts of today like Britney Spears, Kanye West and the Jonas Brothers. There are also vintage videos such as the famed “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles and the bizarre “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd. The archive also includes live performances from classic acts like the Rolling Stones, staples like Nirvana and indie artists like The Knife.

The new site might not be enough to re-establish MTV as the top destination for music fanatics, but there’s no question that its brand will be helped by more innovative digital content. Our fingers are crossed that the property expands to include a lot more videos. One feature we’d love to see: the ability to create, save and share playlists.