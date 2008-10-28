Tired of self-promotion? Would you like to make work and life easier, more productive and fun – with others? Here’s four ways others accomplish more together than you can on your own – and sometimes forge friendships.
1. Co-create Products, Cause Support and More
• From clothing design to science experiments, the right crowd can get more done together.
• Collaborate online for a cause or faster innovation – and to become more well-known.
• Crowdsource a contest; take it public.
2. Swap and Share
• Enjoy more travel by house swapping or other shared hospitality.
• Swap books, lightly-used clothes and more.
• Moms share everything from recipes to medical advice.
3. Get More Out of Meetings
• Organize meetings for those who share your interest and perhaps make money.
• Capture the benefits of twittering at conferences.
• Create conference formats that will excite and involve attendees.
• Start a mutual growth, support or mastermind group.
• Share ideas in a fast and fun way for everyone. Try Ignite and Pecha Kucha.
• Make conferences more popular by harnessing the right technology.
4. Attract Customers With the Right Partners and Methods
• Even and especially in a bad economy partnering can be profitable.
• Train others to teach your methods – even sell your stuff.
• Forge an alliance with a bigger business or other organization.
• Recruit an unlikely ally to attract more interest.
Now, what Me2We methods have you used to accomplish more with others?
http://www.movingfrommetowe.com/2008/10/23/4-successful-ways-we-achieve-more-together-than-alone/