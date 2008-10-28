4 Successful Ways We Achieve More Together Than Alone

Tired of self-promotion? Would you like to make work and life easier, more productive and fun – with others? Here’s four ways others accomplish more together than you can on your own – and sometimes forge friendships.

1. Co-create Products, Cause Support and More

• From clothing design to science experiments, the right crowd can get more done together.

• Collaborate online for a cause or faster innovation – and to become more well-known.

• Crowdsource a contest; take it public.

2. Swap and Share

• Enjoy more travel by house swapping or other shared hospitality.