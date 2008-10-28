How We Can Argue Better

“Presidential candidate George Bush will be active in making pronouncements in the coming weeks… He wants to define himself before his opponents do it for him,” intoned a radio commentator when the previous Bush became president. Yes, nicknames stick. “To name a thing is not the same as to know a thing,” Richard Feynman wrote, yet naming is a potent persuasion tool.

In fact, your ability to successfully label a person, product or political campaign is probably the most powerful way to influence others’ perceptions of their choices. (Too many choices frustrate us.) Consequently, be armed to argue well. As hot opinions swirl around our presidential campaign and economic troubles, here are some nuggets from Anthony Weston’s pithy Rulebook for Arguments:

1. “If you can’t imagine how anyone could hold the view you are attacking, you just don’t understand it yet.”In seeking possible explanations, solutions or causes, Weston suggests that we keep looking for more options, rather than immediately narrowing them. That way, we can state our case more fairly, and possibly head off objections more effectively.

2. Find out what other sides consider the strongest arguments for their position. Also, I suggest that you find the best evidence and most vivid examples they use or could use to support their positions.

3. Preemptively raise possible counter-arguments. Develop them in sufficient detail that your readers will fully appreciate the position you are disarming.

4. Avoid using two “great fallacies”:

– Generalizing from incomplete information.