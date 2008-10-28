The Power to Convene and Set Context

While working at the World Bank as a Knowledge Analyst in the late 90s I witnessed a significant change in how knowledge was amassed and applied for greatest impact. Previously, the emphasis had been on certain individuals, those remarkable people recognized for their exceptional experience and acumen. However, aided by collaborative technology, communities of professionals brought their collective know-how to bear on difficult issues and they achieved extraordinary results. Etienne Wenger called these Communities of Practice . At the Bank, we called them Thematic Groups .

This happened not only inside the organization, but also across the planet. The boundaries of community are different than the borders of organizations. Many of our Thematic Groups included people outside the organization.

What the World Bank had to offer was not only the knowledge of our staff, but the ability to convene those who were most knowledgeable anywhere around the world in a powerfully meaningful context.

The power to convene and the power of setting the right context are value generators. Together they are often far more powerful than the influence one person can exert. The robustness of multiple points-of-view is generally greater than what an individual can wield. And the field of impact grows much larger through the resulting expansion of the social network.

For dealing with the most complex problems, we must involve stakeholders from every critical point in the system. Solutions, the good ones, are multi-dimensional. Therefore, we must bring together the most valuable players, helping them to work collaboratively – i.e., lend their enthusiastic engagement – using a framework that embraces their differing needs and unique perspectives. This is what the power to convene and the power of setting the context is all about.

Case in point: Today we are in a complex mess with the national and global economies, energy, healthcare, and the environment. The Wall Street Journal is convening a CEO Council to shape the agenda for the new president.

This is an example of the power to convene: the WSJ has a unique vantage point from which to summon core players. They define them as “The CEOs who have committed to participate in this meeting lead companies that employ 5.9 million people, generate more than $2.2 trillion in annual revenues, and represent a diverse cross section of industries.”