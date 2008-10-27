Say YES to You

Lorraine Cohen is a friend of mine. She writes a great blog called Powerfull Living. Lorraine is a big believer in living powerfully. To live powerfully, you need to face your fears and act. Facing your fears and acting is one of the ways to become self confident.



Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in my latest book, Straight Talk for Success. Self confident people not only face their fears and act; they are optimistic, and they surround themselves with positive people.

I love Lorraine’s “I Say YES Manifesto.” It captures the essence of self confidence.

I say YES to fully living my destiny even if I feel afraid.

I say YES to becoming the vision God has for my life even if I feel inadequate or unworthy.

I say YES to what is ready to be birthed within me to express this vision.

I say YES to allowing whatever is ready to be healed and transformed in an easy and delightful way.

I say YES to joyfully sharing my gifts, talents, qualities, strengths, and capacities with others and the world.

I say YES to giving my heart a greater voice in speaking my truth.

I say YES to receiving all of the miracles, gifts, and blessings that have my name on it.

I say YES to deepening my faith and trust as I partner with the unknown.

I say YES to releasing struggle and lack.

I say YES to ease and flow.

I say YES to being in service to others in ways that align with God’s vision for my life.

I say YES to daily practices that create connection with my spirit and The Divine.

I say YES to giving and receiving love.

I say YES to becoming who I am meant to be and fulfill what I am here to do.

I say YES to ME.

At the end of the manifesto, Lorraine asks three important questions, and makes an important point.

“Do you have the courage to step into who you are meant to be?”

“Do you have the courage to say yes to the life you are meant to live?”

“Are you ready to say YES now?”

It’s OK if you feel afraid, inadequate, unworthy. You can take it one step at a time. Regrets leave a bitter taste. Life is meant to be abundant and joyful. I believe that.”

Lorraine’s comments ring true for me. Regrets do leave a bitter taste. As I look back on my life, I realize that my false starts and failures don’t bother me. They taught me something. However, I am bothered by the things I wanted to do, and didn’t – no matter the reason: lack of time, lack of money, fear. I am especially bothered by letting fear stop me from doing some of the things I wanted to do.

The common sense point here is simple. Self confident people say yes to life. They see the glass as half full. They live powerfully. They are willing to take risks to get what they want. They don’t let fear stop them from doing the things they want to do. As Lorraine Cohen points out, self confident people say yes to living their destiny even when they are afraid. They say yes to becoming who they are meant to be. And, most important, they say yes to themselves. Say yes to yourself, and you too, will become a self confident, successful person.

That’s my take on saying yes to living powerfully. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. I value and appreciate all of the comments I get. As always, thanks for reading.