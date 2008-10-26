Breaking from Old Routines: Part 4 of the 12 Things I Learned about Business from Living in Asia

Across the street from my apartment is a barber shop owned and operated by a Mexican family.

It is a place where people from all over the neighborhood, including

children, come to talk and hang out. I see the roots of business in

that barber shop. It is a place where conversations happen. It is a

place where things are learned. Perhaps they are not learning about

collateralized debt obligations, but they arelearning things. It’s a

community center.

Offering people a place to speak

The company where I work specializes in creating neutral

conference platforms for financial executives. I recently started two

blogs for two different industries in which I work, and I did so in

order to make sure that the community had a place to speak, or retrieve

information. What was needed was a place where the constantly evolving

conversation of the finance world had a place that was attached to the

brand and that was influenced by the brand, and the people, me and the

marketing team, who make the brand.

I

knew that my company’s old way of doing things was so rooted in a

traditional view of content as delivered singularly along one channel,

that there would be great resistance to it. This impulse came from my

experience in Asia.

In Hong Kong, when someone wants to launch a business idea,

they don’t do it on the phone or in a single power point presentation

at a big board meeting. The seeds of the new idea are planted so much

earlier, in word-of-mouth conversations held strategically with the

most effective players in a future plan.

Business stems from conversation. Ideas stem from conversation.

New opportunities stem from conversation.

So…

The business climate is nurtured by ideas that are unique to

conversations. If we are a company creating a product that is a

conversation, then we need to be the leaders in conversation. We need

to do more to be a conversation. Blogs do this better than anything.

Because blogs are not a unidirectional brand identity. Blogs are the

result of a back and forth between brand makers and brand identifiers

(the people who connect to the brand).

One of the blogs has gained over 1,500 page views, and it’s

only one month old. Without spending any money, we have already exposed

the brand to a potentially bigger universe — given time of campaign in

theory– than we would using traditional means.

The old routine was to compile information, use resources and produce a

one-time product.

Now the product is long-lasting, continual and permeated by other

people’s ideas.

It

is exactly what a conference is, but it is being a conference before

the conference starts.

It is a part of the warp and weft of the community and it is now a

piece of the industry. Whatever stems from this will feed the

conference that is presented next year.

And afterwards, the knowledge that goes into that conference will add to the blog from now on.

Douglas

Crets is the director of two financial conferences with blogs and a

third, the InBuilding Wireless Solutions conference, which does not yet

have a blog. It will.