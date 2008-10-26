Corporate Social Responsibility May be the Solution in Failing Economy

The credit markets are tightening their belts (or bottlenecks) and chances are many business leaders are looking to trim the fat off the edges. Next year’s budgets will reflect the fiscal judiciousness of the obsessive profiteer. Nothing wrong with that, really. It’s why business is in business – to make money for the owners/shareholders. And that is exactly why CSR should be evaluated as a long term, comparably inexpensive option for achieving the bottom line.