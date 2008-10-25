Investing Is A Marathon, Not A Sprint

Markets continued their volatile ways last week. We began with a 400 point up day on Monday and ended with a 300 point down day on Friday. In between, we had a series of wild swings, exacerbated by large hedge fund liquidations, making the last hour of trading the equivalent of its own trading day entirely. Capitol Hill was also abuzz this week as our blameless legislators took Alan Greenspan to the woodshed for holding interest rates down too long, and the ratings agencies for approving securities of mass destruction. This witch hunt will take no prisoners.

With all of this excitement, we have not moved materially off the lows set on 10/10/08. Millions of trades and decisions have been made since 10/10, but nothing has really changed in the indices. What has changed is that concerns over the credit crisis are receding, while concerns over the global economic slowdown are advancing. This push-me pull-you scenario will likely continue until some piece of heavily weighted news breaks. This news could include a larger than expected rate cut, direct government participation in the housing market, the collapse of an emerging market currency or the collapse of a notable investment fund. It will take either a piece of significant news, or simply time, to jar us out of this range. The downward pressure of forced liquidations and upward pressure of value buyers have drawn the parameters of our current range. Those who want to buy are waiting for selling extremes, and those who want to sell are waiting for buying extremes. Those who want to hold should simply tune this drama out altogether.

What does history say?

The market activity during the Great Depression has always been treated as an outlier. For this reason, the analysis done on market activity during recessions and bear markets has always begun post WWII. The post WWII data reveals that we have had nine bear markets, averaging 32.6% to the downside and lasting 14 months on average. There have been 10 official recessions, lasting 10 months on average, with market returns of 1.4% on average, during these periods. The takeaway is that bear markets end long before recessions end. By these measures, we should have booked the vast majority of the losses the stock market will incur during this cycle, and we could see an increase in value over the course of the recession.

What if this is a depression? First of all, it’s not, as I have supported in past communications. For the sake of argument, let’s look at the data. The stock market, going into the depression, was wildly over-leveraged and widely overvalued. The market decline between 1929 and 1932 amounted to a wrenching 85%. However, there were some remarkable rallies along the way. Between June of 1932 and 1937, the market advanced 27% annually, with 1935 and 1937 being two of the best years in history. Daily rallies were plentiful as well, with 32 days between 1929 and 1933 advancing by more than 6% each. The market had nearly recovered the entire loss until it slipped 50% between 1937 and 1938. This setback left a full recovery unattainable until 1945. Even during that most miserable of periods, an investor who began the 1930s with $10,000 in the market and reinvested dividends ended the decade with $9,950. So while the ’30s are remembered as a lost decade, the true bottom was reached very early on, in 1932. From that point, the market compounded money by about 15% annually, in pursuit of its previous high. The Great Depression also doubled as the deal of the century for brave and patient investors.

