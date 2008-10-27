House Democrats considering doing WHAT to 401(k)s?

This from Workforce Management ’s e-newslettter came through our inbox this week and the first reaction we had was “What? Why?” Take a look:



House Democrats Contemplate Abolishing 401(k) Tax Breaks

Powerful House Democrats are eyeing proposals to overhaul the nation’s $3 trillion 401(k) system, including the elimination of most of the $80 billion in annual tax breaks that 401(k) investors receive. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman George Miller, D-California, and Rep. Jim McDermott, D-Washington, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee’s Subcommittee on Income Security and Family Support, are looking at redirecting those tax breaks to a new system of guaranteed retirement accounts to which all workers would be obliged to contribute. A plan by Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economic-policy analysis at the New School for Social Research in New York, contains elements that are being considered. She testified last week before Miller’s Education and Labor Committee on her proposal…

The article goes on to say that 401(k)s could still exist, they just wouldn’t enjoy the tax subsidy any longer … which would eliminate the incentive for employer matching of contributions.

At first hearing, this sounds like adding insult to injury. But wait – Ghilarducci – wasn’t she that author who wrote something recently about saving pensions or something? Maybe there’s more to this. God bless Google, yup, here she is: she’s the author of When I’m Sixty-four: The Plot Against Pensions and the Plan to Save Them.

Her argument in a nutshell: the way we currently subsidize 401(k)s is woefully inefficient. Here’s a quote from an article she wrote for the Economic Policy Institute:

Tax breaks for 401(k)s and other voluntary retirement accounts are skewed to the wealthy because it is easier for them to save, and because they receive bigger tax breaks when they do so. The value of these tax breaks is equal to the investment earnings on the deferred taxes, which in turn depends on the marginal tax rate paid by a household. A wealthy family in a 35% tax bracket gets a tax break three-and-a-half times more valuable than a family in a 10% tax bracket, even if each family contributes the same dollar amount to a 401(k).