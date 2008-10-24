advertisement
How the Presidential Candidates Spend Your Money

By Kate Rockwood1 minute Read

Republican presidential candidate, Senator John McCain, spent $107,904.19 on lodging at the Ritz Carlton. Meanwhile, his opponent, Democratic nominee, Senator Barack Obama, who also fancies the luxury hotel chain, didn’t spend quite as much with receipts totaling only $30,083.63.

