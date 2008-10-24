Virus Attack: What to Do on Zero Day

The words “zero day” strike fear into the hearts of most IT security professionals. The phrase refers to the first day that a new malware (such as a virus or worm) or intrusion vulnerability makes its appearance. Since traditional antivirus software works by identifying and protecting against known threats, it offers no protection against an attack that has never been seen before.

What can you do to keep your systems safe from a brand-new threat? While there is no way to guarantee your company will never suffer a zero-day attack, there are steps you can take in advance to cut that risk to a minimum. And if it does happen, there are ways to minimize the damage.

Before zero day

Keep security up to date. “Keeping your network up to date and following security best practices could prevent exploitation of a zero-day vulnerability,” says Russell Smoak, director of technical support, Cisco Systems, Inc. And of course, if a virus or threat gets through because your security software wasn’t up to date, the effect can be just as bad as a zero day attack.

Christian Chase, CFO and managing partner of Everything Tradeshows learned this the hard way when he deliberately turned off updates because they were causing errors in some computers. “It was silly of me,” he says. “All of a sudden, things started going down and down and down. Our accounting system was corrupt. As it turned out, we had 14 viruses.” Fortunately, Everything Tradeshows had backups in place, so the company only lost three days of data.

Now, Chase is something of a poster boy for security best practices. In addition to having a firewall and keeping up to date on all definitions and patches, the company has its IT provider do a one-hour review each month to make sure there are no known vulnerabilities. It also maintains a blacklist of websites where users are not allowed to browse. “I’ve learned there’s always a way in,” he says. “So you have to arm yourself with the best fort available.”

Keep an eye on your systems. Your best chance of spotting a zero-day attack early is to make sure your system activity is constantly monitored, either by your own staff or an IT outsourcer. “A traffic spike, or a sudden increase in unusual error messages could all be signals of a zero-day attack,” notes Joe Dallatore, senior manager in technical support at Cisco.